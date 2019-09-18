Winifred (Wright) Curtis, 94, of Vernon, died on Sept. 1, 2019.
Winnie was born on Aug. 14, 1925.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Wright and wife, Brenda; granddaughter April; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Ava, and Trenton of Berea, Kentucky; daughter-in-law Christina Wright; stepchildren, Frank Jr., Sue, Bonnie and family. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Oller, Blanch French; and sister-in-law Myrtle Shirland; and a large extended family of many nieces, nephews; and many spiritual brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 79 Crystal Lake Road, Stafford Springs.
