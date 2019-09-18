Winifred (Wright) Curtis

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
79 Crystal Lake Road
Stafford Springs, CT
Obituary
Winifred (Wright) Curtis, 94, of Vernon, died on Sept. 1, 2019.

Winnie was born on Aug. 14, 1925.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Wright and wife, Brenda; granddaughter April; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Ava, and Trenton of Berea, Kentucky; daughter-in-law Christina Wright; stepchildren, Frank Jr., Sue, Bonnie and family. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Oller, Blanch French; and sister-in-law Myrtle Shirland; and a large extended family of many nieces, nephews; and many spiritual brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 79 Crystal Lake Road, Stafford Springs.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
