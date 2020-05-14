Winnie DeLong-Zinky, 78, of Vernon, loving wife of Ed Zinky, gained her angel wings on May 4, 2020.



Born in 1941, she was the daughter of Wanda (Stakosa) DeLong Warren and Bill DeLong, and a graduate of Rockville High, Class of 1959. She lived most of her life in Rockville/Vernon where she worked as a realtor (Sentry and Dzen) for over 30 years. Winnie was a gifted baker and known for her decorative train and wedding cakes. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan, Yankees fan, and spent many summers at Sun Valley. Winnie had a wonderful sense of humor, and could easily light up a room with her smile and laughter. She enjoyed dark chocolate and her glass of Chardonnay. She was a devout Catholic and longtime communicant at St. Bernard Church, Rockville. Ed and family would like to thank Marilyn Dzen and staff for the celebration of life drive-by parade, gifts, and flowers. Winnie and Ed's love for each other was that of a fairytale, filled with love, laughter, and respect.



Winnie will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children, Wade of Mililani, Hawaii; Brian (Kathy) of Woodstock; Heidi (Jim) of Farmington; and stepchildren, Marilyn, Kevin, and Bill. She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Dale DeLong and Carolyn Lemay. She was a loving, devoted grandmother to Julie, Logan, Donna, Josh, Christine, Christopher, and Michelle; and great-grandmother to Brycen, Emma, Max, and Alana. She also leaves her nieces and nephew, Alison, Luellen, and Chris, whom we can't thank enough for their love and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Vernon Ambulance, 280 West St., Vernon, CT 06066.



Due to the current conditions, a Mass service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.









