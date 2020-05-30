With a broken heart and tear-filled eyes, I announce the end of an era for our family. On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Sylvia Lorraine Shane (Urbanetti), of Manchester and Lady Lake, Florida, peacefully passed away after a 2-plus year hard fought battle with Lewy-body dementia. You have earned your angel wings!Sylvia was born in Manchester on Sept. 25, 1932, to Esther (Pagani) and Peter Urbanetti. She is the middle of three daughters. She attended Manchester schools and graduated from Manchester High School in 1950. She then attended secretarial school in Hartford. She met and married Raymond Shane in 1954. He was a Navy career man, they were happily married for 45 years. They have three wonderful children, David, Bruce, and Colleen Shane. The family lived in various places across the country with the Navy returning to Manchester during and after discharge in 1968 to raise their family for the next 10-plus years. While living in Manchester, Sylvia worked for Chorches Motors and Eremtia Insurance. In 1979 they relocated to Port St. Lucie, Florida. Syl worked for the Stuart News. In 1994 they retired to The Villages in Lady Lake. She was very involved in the community and taught line dancing for over 15 years. Words to describe Syl: tiny, feisty, proud, honest, organized, honest, no filters, kind, fun, trusting, loving, happy, fun, generous, pianist, religious, active, loves music, DANCER and a gift to all of us and a joy to be with.She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her two loving sisters, Isolda Schaller and Elaine Barile. She leaves behind to mourn her three children, David Bruce and Colleen all near or in the Villages. Together they loved, enjoyed and cared for their mom for many years. Also, two grandchildren, Christopher (Kayla) Shane and Brittany (Derek) Marrs; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Shane and Jacob Marrs. Both families live in North Carolina. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, family members and friends, in the Manchester area, Pennsylvania and Florida.Online condolences may be left at