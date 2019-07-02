Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WT "Bill" Groves. View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Bevier, Kentucky, April 14, 1945, to the late Howard and Azlee Groves. Bill served as a medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He belonged to the First Congregational Church of East Windsor and volunteered as co director at Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry. He was a member of American Legion Post 40 in Warehouse Point. Bill was passionate about his gardens and especially loved pink hibiscus and royal magenta petunias. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, watching and rewatching the games.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Melinda Anderson of Afton, New York, and Angela Lincoln and her husband, Bruce, of Enfield; his sister, Marlene Murphy and her husband, Louis, of Vincennes, Indiana; his grandchildren, Michael and Caleb Anderson, and Alyssa, William, Jackson, and Ryan Lincoln; his brother-in-law, Blaise Falbo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ray Glen Groves, Howard Groves Jr., Terry Wayne Groves, and Donnie Groves; and his sisters, Faye Stangle and Janet Reel.



Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A funeral service will take place Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry or a cancer .



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



For more information please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



WT "Bill" Groves, 74, of East Windsor, beloved husband of Marie (Falbo) Groves, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a six-month battle with cancer.He was born in Bevier, Kentucky, April 14, 1945, to the late Howard and Azlee Groves. Bill served as a medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He belonged to the First Congregational Church of East Windsor and volunteered as co director at Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry. He was a member of American Legion Post 40 in Warehouse Point. Bill was passionate about his gardens and especially loved pink hibiscus and royal magenta petunias. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, watching and rewatching the games.Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Melinda Anderson of Afton, New York, and Angela Lincoln and her husband, Bruce, of Enfield; his sister, Marlene Murphy and her husband, Louis, of Vincennes, Indiana; his grandchildren, Michael and Caleb Anderson, and Alyssa, William, Jackson, and Ryan Lincoln; his brother-in-law, Blaise Falbo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ray Glen Groves, Howard Groves Jr., Terry Wayne Groves, and Donnie Groves; and his sisters, Faye Stangle and Janet Reel.Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.A funeral service will take place Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, East Windsor.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Five Corner Cupboard Food Pantry or a cancer .Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.For more information please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 2 to July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations