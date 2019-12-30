Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Rose Church 33 Church Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvette Marie (Doucette) DelGiudice, 91, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Marziano "Rocky" DelGiudice, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Yvette was born in Van Buren, Maine, daughter of the late Louis and Isabelle (Levesque) Doucette. She lived in Hartford until 1955 and then moved to East Hartford where she made her home for 65 years. She was a faithful communicant of St. Rose Church and a former member of the St. Rose Women's Auxillary and the Elks Club.



Following her retirement, Yvette was employed by Michael's Bakery and previously by Jensen's and B. J. Mortensen restaurants. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, reading, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Yvette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.



She is survived by her children, Diana Martin and her husband, Robert, of South Windsor, Donna Nash and her husband, Charles, of Manchester, Deborah LaFontaine of Broad Brook, Michael DelGiudice of East Hartford, and Christine Newport and her husband, Ronald, of Manchester; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis Doucette Jr. and his wife, Concetta, of South Windsor; three sisters, Geraldine Mulroy of South Windsor, Marjorie Lavoie of East Hartford, and Diane Michaud and her husband, Phillip, of Manchester; a dear friend of over 75 years, George Mastrangelo of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by five siblings: Dorothy Hersom, Shirley Beaulieu, Robert Doucette, Jeanette LaBreck, and Linda Campise.



Her family will receive family and friends for calling hours today, Dec. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 33 Church St., East Hartford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.



Memorial donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Rose Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.