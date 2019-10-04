Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette (Hysette) Pafford. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Yvette was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on April 23, 1921, and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire. On June 16, 1945, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, she married her husband Ersul, a wounded and decorated World War II veteran. They lived in Windsor Locks for 60 years. Yvette worked until retirement from Kaman Corp. after over 30 years.



Yvette is survived by her son Gary and his wife, Jeanette Pafford of Windsor Locks; her two grandsons, Matt and his wife, Erika of Suffield, and Brian of Manchester, New Hampshire; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Elise Pafford of Suffield. She was predeceased by her husband, Ersul Pafford; her parents, Henri and Rose (Parent) Hysette; and her brother, Roger Hysette and his wife, Bertha.



Besides the joy her family gave her, Yvette was passionate about reading (from history to Patterson and everything in between), and cooking. No matter whether it was a small family gathering or an all-out banquet, Yvette presented a gourmet meal and no one ever left hungry from her table.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Bickford Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.



Per Yvette's wishes, there are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences, please visit



Yvette (Hysette) Pafford, age 98, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Ersul M. Pafford, entered into eternal peace on Sept. 16, 2019.Yvette was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on April 23, 1921, and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire. On June 16, 1945, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, she married her husband Ersul, a wounded and decorated World War II veteran. They lived in Windsor Locks for 60 years. Yvette worked until retirement from Kaman Corp. after over 30 years.Yvette is survived by her son Gary and his wife, Jeanette Pafford of Windsor Locks; her two grandsons, Matt and his wife, Erika of Suffield, and Brian of Manchester, New Hampshire; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Elise Pafford of Suffield. She was predeceased by her husband, Ersul Pafford; her parents, Henri and Rose (Parent) Hysette; and her brother, Roger Hysette and his wife, Bertha.Besides the joy her family gave her, Yvette was passionate about reading (from history to Patterson and everything in between), and cooking. No matter whether it was a small family gathering or an all-out banquet, Yvette presented a gourmet meal and no one ever left hungry from her table.The family wishes to thank the staff of Bickford Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.Per Yvette's wishes, there are no calling hours.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close