Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 33 West St Rockville , CT

Yvonne M. "Toni" (DeSmet) Dowgiewicz, 80, of Vernon, beloved wife of John W. "Jack" Dowgiewicz, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.



She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Conrad, Montana, the daughter of the late Leon and Martha (Spanhover) DeSmet. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was a librarian for St. Joseph's School and a receptionist for Dental Associates of Rockville. She loved gift giving, shopping, and vacationing with family in Martha's Vineyard. She lived for her children and grandchildren.



Besides her loving husband, Jack, she is survived by her four sons and their spouses, John and Tracy Dowgiewicz of Hamden, Brian and Susannah Dowgiewicz of South Glastonbury, Kevin and Tami Dowgiewicz of Long Beach, California, Jason and Kristin Dowgiewicz of Tolland, son-in-law, Cory Kupferschmid of Ellington; her brother, Gabe DeSmet of Powers, Montana; her sister, Betty Meuli of Conrad, Montana; her 13 grandchildren, Olivia, Emily and Amanda Dowgiewicz, Margo, Rex, and Ross Dowgiewicz, Ryan and Brett Dowgiewicz, Isabella and Jackson Kupferschmid, and Josh, Emma, and Charlotte Dowgiewicz; her special niece, Diana Weisgram and her husband, Jr. of Valier, Montana; and many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Dowgiewicz-Kupferschmid; her sister, Roberta "Ber" Wildham of Valier; and brother, Albert "Butch" DeSmet of Boring, Oregon.



A very special, heartfelt thank you to the caregivers from Helping Hands who loved and cared for our mother.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Vernon.



Donations in Toni's honor may be made to St Joseph Church.



