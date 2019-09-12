Zanor O. Coleman, 84, of Vernon, passed away Sept. 9, 2019.
She was born in Saluda, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 1935, daughter of the late Tom Coleman and Cleo Ebo. Zanor worked as a caring and compassionate home health aide for over 25 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by two children, Cesare Dillman (Cynthia) of Vernon and Cherise Mertz (Donald Flax) of Lithonia, Georgia; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Robert Williams, Joyce Madison, and Rev. Inez Williams.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle, 110 Utopia Road, Manchester. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
