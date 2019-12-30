Zerica Malcolm Best, 68, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Zerica, the beloved wife of Stephen C. Best, Esq. for 35 years, was born in Jamaica on Nov. 29, 1951, to Patricia (Atkins) and the late Sterge Malcolm. Zerica earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Connecticut State University. Zerica worked as a tutor through the Manchester Board of Education at Washington School for 18 years before she retired in June 2018. Since 1991, Zerica was a member of Crossroads Community Cathedral, Manchester, and served there in many capacities, including teaching young children.
Besides her husband, Stephen, she is survived by her son, Craig Best of Hartford; her sisters, Paulette Burgher and Cheryl Dennisor; her aunts and uncles, Derick Atkins, Lionel Jonas, Gloria Grant, Millicent Vassell, and Alvira "June" Jonas; and her large extended family and numerous friends.
Family and friends may call on Monday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Community Cathedral, 1492 Silver Lane, East Hartford, followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial contributions can be made to Agape Missions International Inc. P.O. Box 580486, Kissimmee, Florida 34758. Agape Missions focuses on the education and medical needs of poor children in Jamaica.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020