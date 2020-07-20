1/
Alvin Leroy Klebs AKA Albert Von Klebs
1938 - 2020
Alvin Leroy "Al" Klebs, aka Albert Wilhelm von Klebs, of Ladson, SC, husband of Melda Sapp-von Klebs, entered into eternal rest on July 17, 2020 at the Ralph A. Johnson Veterans Hospital, Charleston, SC after a long illness complicated by a short illness with COVID-19. Al was born May 25, 1938 in Bertha, Minnesota, the son of the late Orville Justin Klebs and the late Gladys Hazel Gjerstad Klebs. He was a Class of 1957 graduate of Hibbing High School where he joined the US National Guard in 1955 and served until 1961. In 1962, he joined the US Army. During his military career he served in the Vietnam War and was awarded numerous commendations including the Bronze Star. He retired from the US Army as a Sergeant First Class (SFC) after 26 years of service where he served as a Communication Electronic Operation Chief. After his Military career, he went on to pursue a second career as an Electrician. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his shop creating many beautiful wood pieces. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs, Gypsy and Barkley. He is survived by his wife, Melda Sapp-von Klebs of the home; daughter, Darcy Raye Klebs of Miami, FL; step-daughter, Tonya Sapp Hames and husband, Stephen of Ladson, SC; 5 grandchildren; 1 step-grandson; and 1 great-grandson; sister, Beverly Myhre and husband, Tom of Lakeville, Minnesota; brother, David Klebs and wife, Patty of Isanti, Minnesota; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Irene Matsen Klebs; second wife, Sharon "Sherrie" Hoyt Growert von Klebs; son, Curtis Leroy Klebs; brother, Donald Orville Klebs, and dog, Remington. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street. www.parksfuneralhome.com.



Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
