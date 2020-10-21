Angela Bishop Fortunato Holland, 51, of Ladson, wife of the late John Futunato and the late Clyde Franklin Holland, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405.
Flowers will be accepted.
Angela was born on January 4, 1969 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Paul and Fortune Bishop. She attended Summerville High School. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her granddaughter.
Survivors in addition to her parents are: two children: John Matthew Fortunato of Turbeville, SC and Lauren Grace DeMarco (Michael) of Ladson; granddaughter, Emily Grace DeMarco; brother, David Bishop (Susan) of Summerville.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
