Barbara Jo Travis
1947 - 2020
Barbara Jo Travis, 72, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Trident Medical Center.

All services will be private.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.

Barbara was born on November 4, 1947 in Paducah, KY, daughter of the late Norton and Flora Travis. She received her RN degree from Paducah Junior College. She was an RN for over 50 years and served her community in Spartanburg, SC, Paducah, Ky, St. Louis, MO, and McAllen, TX. She was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church.

Survivors include: daughter, Barbara Jo Scalf Stairley (Kent) of Summerville; two grandchildren: Rebecca Ashley Stairley of Summerville and William Kent Stairley of Summerville.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
