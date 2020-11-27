Brian Paul LaBombard, 55 of Greenville, SC passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
Brian was born on February 2, 1965 in Elizabethtown, NY, son of Bruce and Carolyn LaBombard. He played football along with many other sports for Summerville High School and graduated in 1983. Brian then obtained his Bachelors Degree from Clemson University.
Survivors including his parents are: two daughters: Marley LaBombard and Ragan LaBombard both of Orangeburg; one granddaughter: Gracie LaBombard; one brother: James Donald LaBombard of Papillion, NB.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
