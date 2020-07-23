1/
Carol Ilderton Browning
1941 - 2020
Carol Ilderton Browning, 79, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Charles E. Browning, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Graveside Services were held in Summerville Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21244.

Carol was born July 17, 1941 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late Ernest St. Clair Ilderton and Prudence Alma Carter Ilderton. She attended Summerville High School, was a Business Owner, and worked for local retailers before retiring. She was a member of Summerville Baptist Church and also attended St. John Bethel Baptist Church.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Kelley (Billy) McDaniel of Summerville, SC; her grandchildren, Jonathan Plemmons of Gallatin, TN, Sarah Peterson of Vinton, IA, and Russell Wade (Morgan) Peterson of Morristown, TN, Landen M. McDaniel of Summerville, SC; three great-grandchildren, Charles, Carter, and Lane; her sister, Barbara Mott of Summerville, SC; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend for over 31 years, Alma Barbaree of Summerville, SC, and her family, Kari (James) Farkas of Harleyville, SC, John (Lauren) Barbaree of Savannah, GA, and Dustin Barbaree of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Ernest Ilderton, Wilson (Patsy) Ilderton, Frank (Bobbie Jean) Ilderton; and sisters, Mary Hackers and Gail (John) Couch.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all of her family and friends that surrounded, supported, and cared for her with love throughout her illness.

Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com.



Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
