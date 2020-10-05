1/1
Carol Wilson Gore
1944 - 2020
Carol Wilson Gore, 75, of Fort Mill passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on December 20, 1944 in Rome, Georgia to the late Lamar "Pete" and Edith Langston Wilson. She was a graduate of Model High School in Shannon, GA, Berry College, Rome GA, and Auburn University. She taught elementary education in Columbus, GA and Tallahassee, FL before becoming a homemaker, then working in Public Information for Dorchester School District 2 for 15 years. Carol enjoyed traveling to the mountains, visiting the beach, and going to the movies with Gary. But, more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur "Chipper" Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years Gary E. Gore of the home, son David Gore of Indian Land, SC, daughter Emily Buechlein and husband Nathan of Fort Mill, grandchildren Morgan and Alex Buechlein, sisters; Betty Jo Payne and Edie Lloyd, both of Rome, GA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center, 937 Stallion Spirit Trail, Clover, SC 29710.

Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill is serving the Gore family.

Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
