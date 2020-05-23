Danny Lee Leonhardt
1942 - 2020
Danny Lee Leonhardt, 77, of Summerville, husband of Sandy Jeffreys Leonhardt, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina.

All services are private.

Danny was born November 1, 1942, in Lodi, OH, son of the late Freeman Leonhardt and Mable Layman. Danny served his country in the US Navy for twenty-three years as a submariner on the USS Thomas Jefferson, the USS Simon Bolivar and retired as TMC (SS) Chief of the Boat on the USS Casimir Pulaski. After his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Mr. Donut in North Charleston.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of the Hunley in Danny's honor.

Survivors, including his wife Sandy, are five daughters: Sherry L. Lape (Alex) of Pickerington, OH, Lisa G. Clark of Clarksville, TN, Sharon C. Spence of Westwood, MA, Janice S. Overton (Stephen) of Tampa, FL and Donna M. Schick (Dan) of Navarre, FL; and five grandchildren: Tyler Lape, Madison Clark, Matthew Overton (Jeni), Aaron Overton, David Overton (Kelsey) and Krysta Overton. He was predeceased by his stepfather: Ted Layman.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.



Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
