Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street
North Vernon, IN 47265
(812) 346-3977
David Thayer Bowman


1941 - 2020
David Thayer Bowman Obituary
David Thayer Bowman, 79, of Ooltewah, TN, formerly of Summerville, SC, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.



Born March 2, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN he was the son of George Lawrence and Elizabeth Viola Rudicel Bowman. He married Janice "Janey" Carmichael on April 8, 1966 at the Pleasant View Church in North Vernon, IN; she survives.



David was a 1959 graduate of North Vernon High School and served 34 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 until 1997. After his retirement, he worked sales for Berlin G. Myers Lumber Company in Summerville, SC for 9 years. David was a member of Silverdale Baptist Church, Chattanooga, TN and the Retired Air Force Association. He enjoyed woodworking and his grandchildren.



Surviving with his wife, Janey, of 54 years, is his son, Paul Bowman and his wife, Ryan, of Chattanooga, TN, and grandchildren, Joshua Paul, Connor Christian and Luke Patrick Bowman, all of Chattanooga, TN.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy Gail Bowman; and cousins, Mary Jane Bowman, Carolyn Burkman and Doris Ivy.



A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Jennings County, IN with Larry Carmichael officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon, IN.



Memorials may be made through the funeral home in honor of David to Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Summerville Baptist Church, or Silverdale Baptist Church Missions.
Published in The Journal Scene on Apr. 22, 2020
