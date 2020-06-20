Dewitt Fairbanks
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dewitt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dewitt Fairbanks, 87, of Summerville, widower of Mary Katherine Moore Fairbanks, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice. All services are private. Mr. Fairbanks was born May 5, 1933, in Woodville, AL, son of the late Loyd Fairbanks and Donnie Lee Johnson Fairbanks. He graduated from Rison High School in 1951. He served in the US Army and retired from the Naval Weapons Station as an Engineer. He served as a Notary Public; was a member of the Helion Masonic Lodge No. 1 F&AM from 1971-2015 and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include: one daughter and four sons: Jackie Fairbanks of Huntsville, AL, Douglas Fairbanks of Huntsville, AL, Larry Fairbanks (Debbie) of Cottageville, Duane Fairbanks of St. Augustine, FL and Charles Fairbanks (Michelle) of Ladson, ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved