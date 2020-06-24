Gene Nelson Carson
1943 - 2020
Gene Nelson Carson, 76, of Summerville, husband of Diane Brooks Carson, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Trident Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Gene was born on October 3, 1943 in Orangeburg, SC, son of the late Phillip and Lorene Carson. He was General Manager of Love Chevrolet. He loved playing the guitar, fishing, and collecting watches. He was a great husband and father and lived his life to the fullest.

Survivors in addition to his wife Diane of 52 years are: son, Gene "Bucky" Carson, II (Lisa) of Holly Hill; two brothers: W.Z. Carson (Marianne) of Summerville and Ken Carson of Holly Hill; mother in law, Jessie Brooks of Lebanon; and sister in law, Sherry Harley (Fred) of Lebanon. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son, Kevin Brooks Carson.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
