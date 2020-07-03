1/
George Harold Seago Jr.
1918 - 2020
George H Seago, Jr., of Summerville, SC, husband of JoNelle Nichols Seago (deceased) died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home. A memorial service in a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date for friends, community and family. Mr. Seago was born in Augusta, Georgia, son of George H. Seago, Sr. and Flora Elizabeth (Gibson) Seago. He graduated from Richmond Academy and the University of Georgia with a major in Forestry. Upon graduation he was called to active duty in the US Army with three years service as an officer in North Africa during World War II where he served with the British Eighth Army and French First Army. While stationed at Ft. Knox, KY he married JoNelle Grace Nichols of Leesville SC. He began his professional career in Augusta with the CC Royal family in 1947 after they purchased a sawmill in Summerville and moved him there to manage it. Through successive ownerships he remained with the mill and kept ties with the Royal family through several generations.

Mr. Seago was a faithful member of his St. Luke's Lutheran Church family and served in many leadership roles there. A lifelong determination was his pursuit of a public library system for Dorchester County. He remained active in the support of our county's public libraries continually for his 101 years. Survivors include one son, George. H. Seago, III and his wife Anna of Charleston; daughter Beth Sabine and her husband Bart of Summerville; daughter Karen Majors of Charleston; three brothers, John Seago (Frances) of Des Moines, Iowa, Robert Seago (Lenny, deceased) of Conyers, Georgia, and Richard Seago of Bremen, Georgia and three sisters Dot Pfeiffer (Milas, deceased), Sarah Seago of Gracewood, Georgia and Flora Pfeiffer (Louis, deceased). Much loved are grandchildren John Sabine, wife Erin and children Lillie and Ansley; Nick Sabine, wife Kelly and children Connor, Brayden and Mackenzie; George Seago, IV, wife Amy and children Reese, Harper and Laney, grandson Frank Majors his wife Candice, and children Olivia, Owen, Bennett and Sam. The family wishes to thank everyone who helped care for their Father, especially his loving caregivers Ms. Betty Moultrie and Mr. Michael Moultrie. Memorials may be made to St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483



Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
