Glenn Thomas Batten, 82, of Summerville, SC passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home at Summerville Estates.Glenn was born November 20, 1937 in Jackson, Tennessee to Dr. Glenn Day Batten and Lena Ellen Ury Batten. He graduated Jackson High School in 1955, attended Rhodes College in Memphis and graduated Memphis University in 1958. Attending as the first recipient of the Municipal League Fellowship, Glenn graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1960 with a Master's Degree in City Planning. He further graduated from Wake Forest University in 1978 with a Master's Degree in Business Administration.Glenn worked in city and municipal planning from 1960 until 2006 and enjoyed a follow-on career as a real estate agent, retiring from Carolina One Real Estate, Summerville, SC in 2012. In retirement, Glenn spent much of his time researching and writing on urban planning of ancient civilizations. He was a long-time member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, Rotary International, and Kiwanis International. Glenn was also a member of Bethany Methodist Church in Summerville.Glenn is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Anne Williams Batten and four sons, Glenn Thomas Batten, Jr. (Teresa) of Laurinburg, NC; Curtis Gray Batten (Caroline) of Winston-Salem, NC; Jonathan Ury Batten (Jane) of Summerville, SC; and Andrew Williams Batten (Stephanie) of Camden SC. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two step grandchildren, Andrew, Grace, Ashley, Courtney, Raike, Hines, Molly, Katie, Gray and Marshall. Glenn was predeceased by his half-brother, William "Bill" Coates of Atlanta, GA.A private celebration of life will be held at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dorchester Paws SPCA, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.