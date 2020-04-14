|
Helen Mae Hallman, 87, of Summerville, SC, wife of the late George Patrick "Pat" Hallman, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Due to the current CDC social distancing recommendations, the services for Mrs. Hallman will be private. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family through the Parks Funeral Home website.
Helen was born September 6, 1932 in Camden, SC, the daughter of the late John Dalton Blackwell and Lily Mae Robinson. She was a homemaker, mom and a Granny, and worked for Dorchester District Schools. She loved gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family.
Helen leaves behind her sons, James P. Hallman (Vicki), George C. Hallman (Debbie), Marshall David Hallman (Joy), all of Summerville, SC, William D. Hallman, and John T. "Johnny" Hallman all of Charleston, SC; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her loving husband Pat Hallman, she was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Melissa Joy Hallman; one male infant; and one female infant.
