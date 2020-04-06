|
James R. Wilson "Jim" passed away on April 2, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Jim was a 30 year U.S. Navy veteran and Field Safety & Health Manager at Savannah River Site where he recently retired. Jim is survived by his children John, Jerusha (Roo), James & Julia and his best friend and partner, Judith Stanton. Jim was an avid runner and loved nurturing his pets. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dorchester Paws Summerville in Jim's honor. A private burial and memorial service will be held later this month. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Journal Scene on Apr. 8, 2020