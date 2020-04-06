Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
James R. Wilson


1937 - 2020
James R. Wilson Obituary
James R. Wilson "Jim" passed away on April 2, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Jim was a 30 year U.S. Navy veteran and Field Safety & Health Manager at Savannah River Site where he recently retired. Jim is survived by his children John, Jerusha (Roo), James & Julia and his best friend and partner, Judith Stanton. Jim was an avid runner and loved nurturing his pets. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dorchester Paws Summerville in Jim's honor. A private burial and memorial service will be held later this month. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Journal Scene on Apr. 8, 2020
