Kedith Howell Finch, 79, of Summerville SC, passed away on Saturday May 9th.
A family-only graveside service will be held on Thursday May 14th. A celebration of Kedith's life may be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers, but if you wish you may honor Kedith with a memorial donation to your local food bank, a cause dear to him.
Born on June 7, 1940 in Wilson NC, Kedith was the only child of the late James Finch and Gertie (Thorne) Finch. Kedith graduated from Charles L Coon High School in Wilson NC in 1958. He began his career in the material handling/forklift industry at the age of 19 in Wilson NC. He worked in this industry for 51 years, retiring in 2010.
He met his lifelong love, Annette Hairr, at First Free Will Baptist Church and they were married in that church in 1960. Their unconditional love and devotion to one another was obvious to anyone who ever met them throughout their over 59 years of marriage.
Kedith was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He lived a life of uncompromised values and integrity and showed respect to all. His salvation and faith in Christ led him to his true calling of serving others through counseling and sponsorship for over 37 years.
His passions later in life included finding and restoring antique clocks and tending to his garden, including his prized roses.
Kedith is survived by his wife, Annette, his two sons Mark Finch (Debbie) of Hermitage TN, and Steve Finch (Nancy) of Fort Mill SC; four grandchildren Brittanie (Finch) Bardwell of Stafford VA, Matthew Finch of Fort Mill SC, Stephanie Brewer of Hermitage TN and Anthony Brewer of Hermitage TN, and six great grandchildren Zoey, Lily, Mavis, Sarah, Abigail and DJ.
Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on May 12, 2020.