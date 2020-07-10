1/
Mark A. Dimmick
1963 - 2020
Mark A.Dimmick, 56, passed away Thursday,July 8, 2020in his home.

Mark was born on July 18,1963in Schenectady, NY to Patricia W.and John H. Dimmick, Jr.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Richard) Sanders of Richmond, VA and Marcy Dimmick of Clemson, SC; and a brother, John (Xiao Kai) Dimmick III of Greenville, SC as well as niecesMaegan (Tara) Blume-Moore of Richmond, VA and Misha Dimmickand nephewKeegan Dimmick of Greenville and one greatnephew, Cooper Moore.

A graduate of Summerville High School (1981) and Winthrop College, Mark loved history, nature and music. He forged his own path in life and met many people along the way. His incredible knowledge and love of storytelling will be sorely missed.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
