Mary Helen Cambio
1934 - 2020
Mary Helen Cambio, 86, widow of Joe Cambio, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Helen Cambio are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC. Burial will follow in Plantation memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Mary was born in Lowell, North Carolina on May 26, 1934. She was the daughter of John and Kathleen Groves. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Mary is survived by her son Greg Cambio; daughters, Kathy Vereen, Ann Cambio and Karen Moore (George); brothers, Bud Groves and James Groves; sisters, Margaret Moody and Brenda Howerter (Ronnie); her grandchildren, Jamie Moore, Matthew Vereen, Michael Vereen, Sarah Wade (Branden), Dylan Cambio, Brandon Cambio, Jessica Doering and Wade Doering, as well as her great grandchild, Shiloh Wade. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joe Cambio, her granddaughter, Holly Moore, her grandson, Jason Doering, 2 sisters and 6 brothers. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to New Direction Church Building Fund, PO Box 52 Santee, SC 29142. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.



Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
