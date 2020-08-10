Mary L. Rogers, 81 was called home to be with Our Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Mary was born Mach 26, 1939, to George and Clara (Lewis) Dotson in Sedalia, Missouri, the youngest daughter of eight children. Mary's heart was full of music and wit and humor, and she enjoyed being with people. No one was a stranger to her. She lifted your spirits with her enthusiasm. She met her handsome groom (her Elvis), best friend and husband of 62 years, Royce Devoe Rogers, in Sedalia, Missouri, when he offered to lace her skates, and within 6 months, they were married in Cedartown, Georgia. Mary was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and so much more. In 1985, she opened Parrot Villa, in Summerville, SC. For the next 28 and one-half years, Mary nurtured exotic birds and created a legacy.
Apart from working, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and the birds. She loved to bake pies and make fudge. She also spent time volunteering at the Charleston Air Force Base Protestant Church. Mary is in the arms of God forever now and there are many welcoming her home - her mother and father; older sisters; Anna Marie Walker, Nellie Mae Craighead, Evelyn June Dillon, Jessie Frances Shefield, and older brothers; O J and George Ray, younger brother; Charles Robert. Plus, a host of friends. Mary is survived by her older sister, Evelyn June Dillon; her loving daughters; Teresa (Javier) Rogers-Gomez, Melany (Jim) Rogers-Mader, and Roycelin (Joel) Rogers-DeLeon; grandsons, Christopher (Beth) Coon, Ryan Coon, Royce Devoe (Kristi) Coon, Joel S. DeLeon, Savion DeLeon and Estevan DeLeon; great-grandchildren, Savanna Coon, Audrey Coon, Taylor Coon, and Royce Devoe Coon, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Lung Association
and/or Dementia Society of America
. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
.