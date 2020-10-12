1/1
Meredith Schmid Freeman
1946 - 2020
Meredith Schmid Freeman, 74, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 with her son Chad, and daughter-in-law, Andrea.

JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation along with her son, Chad, and daughter-in-law, Andrea on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held for them on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.

Flowers will be accepted.

Meredith was born on October 10, 1946, daughter of the late George Edward and Esther Gangloff Schmid. She graduated from Lees-McRae Jr. College. She received her Bachelors of Science from Appalachian State University and then her Master in Education from the College of Charleston. Meredith taught at Flowertown Elementary for 30 years.

Survivors include: daughter, Missy Mae Feiser and her husband Rob Allen Feiser of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren: Hannah Grace Freeman, Kaitelynn Elaine Freeman, Meredith Mae Freeman, Ruth Anne Baggett all of Summerville, Michael Hayes Tuttle, Chad Steven Tuttle, and Bobby Fred Feiser all of Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Oct. 12, 2020.
