Robert Klinger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Klinger 73, died April 29th in South Carolina.

Robert was born in New York City, moved to Los Angeles, CA with his family at 15. Robert always longed to live in a small town & nearing retirement moved to Summerville in 2013. Robert is survived by his brother Allen Klinger, his nieces Lauren Sopp, Michelle Kosberg, his heartbroken wife Mary & a multitude of friends across the country.

Robert received his undergraduate degree from UCLA at the age of 20, next he received an MS in Psychology from the Univ of Washington and then went on to receive an MBA in Finance from the Michael G Foster School of Business at the Univ of Washington, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Over his long career, Robert worked for Boeing, UCSF, Stanford & Dignity Health. Robert served in the Peace Corps teaching Advanced Mathematics in Turkey & Venezuela. During his time at UCLA he also volunteered in the Watts neighborhood of LA tutoring students in math.

Robert dearly loved his family, his friends, computers, sailing, Summerville & his 2 rescue pit bulls. Robert was incredibly smart, but always humble about his gifts. Robert had a great dry sense of humor, was slow to anger & always quick to help others. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service to be announced at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC 29484
843-821-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved