Robert Klinger 73, died April 29th in South Carolina.



Robert was born in New York City, moved to Los Angeles, CA with his family at 15. Robert always longed to live in a small town & nearing retirement moved to Summerville in 2013. Robert is survived by his brother Allen Klinger, his nieces Lauren Sopp, Michelle Kosberg, his heartbroken wife Mary & a multitude of friends across the country.



Robert received his undergraduate degree from UCLA at the age of 20, next he received an MS in Psychology from the Univ of Washington and then went on to receive an MBA in Finance from the Michael G Foster School of Business at the Univ of Washington, graduating Summa Cum Laude.



Over his long career, Robert worked for Boeing, UCSF, Stanford & Dignity Health. Robert served in the Peace Corps teaching Advanced Mathematics in Turkey & Venezuela. During his time at UCLA he also volunteered in the Watts neighborhood of LA tutoring students in math.



Robert dearly loved his family, his friends, computers, sailing, Summerville & his 2 rescue pit bulls. Robert was incredibly smart, but always humble about his gifts. Robert had a great dry sense of humor, was slow to anger & always quick to help others. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service to be announced at a future date.



