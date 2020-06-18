Vernon Lee Westmoreland
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is of great sadness we announce the passing of Vernon "Pop" Lee Westmoreland, son of the late Author and Esther Westmoreland.

He was predeceased by a son, Kurtis Lee Westmoreland and a daughter, Dorothy Wilkerson. He leaves to mourn his wife Mrs. Erma Westmoreland; a son, Herbert "Bud" Westmoreland (Jan); a granddaughter, Malorie; a sister, Thresa Burtan (Danny); a brother, Clay Westmoreland (Donna); brother-in-law, Milford Levart; sister-in-law, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home.

Pop was born on May 6, 1936 he grew up in Missouri. He made a career in The US Army where he was in communications and a MP retired 21 years. He moved to Summerville where he was employed for 25 years as a Director. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his animals. Pop always made jokes and could make you laugh.

In lieu of flowers donations may be mad to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Summerville Journal-Scene on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved