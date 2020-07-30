William Delayne Graham, 92, of Summerville, husband of the late Betty Ann Graham, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Flowers will be accepted.
William was born on December 21, 1927 in Salisbury, NC, son of the late William and Florence Graham. He graduated from Charleston High School. He was a Mason for the Chicora Lodge. He retired from the Naval Shipyard and Clemson University. William was a local farmer in Summerville. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: Curtiss Graham (Mary Ann) of Bryson City, NC, Roy Graham of Summerville, and Gene Graham of Summerville; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
