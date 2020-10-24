1/
Adelle L. Vittorio
Adelle L. Vittorio 1940—2020
Vittorio, Adelle L.
(nee Linenfelser) of Cedarburg formerly of Freeport, Illinois. Passed away peacefully on Thursday October 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Charles for 46 years. Loving mother of Mark (Laura) and Matthew (Tracey) Vittorio. Proud grandmother of Carson and Riley. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services were held. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.
SCHMIDT & BARTELT Funeral and Cremation Services
Menomonee Falls 262-251-3630
www.schmidtandbartelt.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
