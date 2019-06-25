|
|
Adrian Mitchell Davenport 1926—2019
Adrian Mitchell Davenport, 92, of Freeport, passed away on June 23, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1926 in Greenburg, KY, to James and Osley (Maran) Davenport. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Frances Lynn Eckel on June 13, 1959. Adrian was a former riding instructor for Shimer College in Mt. Carroll, IL. He was a member of the Carroll County Sheriffs Dept. volunteer Mounted Patrol. He was also a manager of Freeport Food Center (Red Fox), and a HUGE Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his sons: Mitchell E. Davenport and Timothy J. (Karen) Davenport; grandchildren: Keith (Allison) Davenport, Kent (Andrea) Davenport, Kayla Mellinger, Kirsten (Chris) Umphryes, Brittany (Jacob) Mellinger, Kelsey Davenport; 9 great-grandchildren, and 12 furry (animal) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife on February 18, 2018, and his siblings: Katherine, Evelyn, Geraldine, Garnet, and Roland.
Funeral service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation from 9 AM until time of service, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, with Rev. Brian LeBaron officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 25 to June 27, 2019