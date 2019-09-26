|
|
Agnes D. Drane 1930—2019
Agnes D. Drane, age 89 of Pearl City, IL passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lena Living Center. She was born January 13, 1930 at home in Rice Township to the late James and Clara (Petitgout) Lyden. Agnes married Ralph Drane on November 4, 1947 at St. Michaels Church in Galena, IL. Ralph passed away on November 17, 1997. Agnes was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Agnes had worked at Newell and owned and operated Drane's Café in Pearl City. She enjoyed embroidering, cooking, going to craft shows, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Gina) Drane of Plainfield and Ralph Jr. (Connie) of Pearl City; her daughters, Patricia (Richard) Dykstra of Morrison and Sandra (Ron) Rogers of Kent; her 12 grandchildren, Jason (Monica) Drane of Freeport, Ben Drane of Plainfield, Shawn Dykstra of Davenport, IA, Darren (Maggie) Dykstra of Moline, IL, Brian (Alexis) Dykstra of Davenport, Monica (Stephen) Vann of Waunakee, WI, Katie (Mike) Tichler of Pearl City, Nichole (Michael) Crichton of Shannon, IL, Rebecca (Aaron) Mueller of Carmel, IN, Kelly (Wes) Coker of Westfield, IN, Annie (Brian) Peight of Lena, and Stacy (Corey Gazouski) McKee of Freeport; 28 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her two brothers, Ed and Clarence; and her sister, Mary Falancer. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019