Albert Wirtjes 1947—2019
Albert B. Wirtjes, known to all who knew him simply as Al, passed away on November 19th at the age of 72 years, 7 months, and 26 days. He was born March 24, 1947 to Albert W. and Laura (Byers) Wirtjes in Shannon, Illinois. Al was an only child whose father passed away when he was just nine years old. After his father's passing, his mother, Laura and aunt, Harriet Byers brought him up to be a good and honorable man. Al graduated from Shannon High School in 1965 and continued his education at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After returning from Kenosha, he took over the family farm and started farming in the Shannon area. Al was one of a kind, animated, unique in every aspect. He had a good sense of humor and made his friends laugh. His favorite artist was Frank Sinatra with favorite song being Sinatra's "My Way". He looked at life from afar with hope, seeking all the treasures on earth imaginable. May he now rest in peace, taking delight in the treasures in heaven. Al was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert W. and Laura (Byers) Wirtjes, and aunt, Harriet Byers, all of Shannon. He leaves behind many friends who will miss him dearly. In honor of his life, visitation will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon. Burial will follow at the Shannon Brethren Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020