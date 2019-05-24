Alden "Bud" Ethridge 1923—2019

Alden E. "Bud" Ethridge, 96 of Lena died Wednesday May 22, 2019. He was born March 2, 1923 in the rural Lanark area, the son of James and Irma (Butz) Ethridge. In 1930, after his father's untimely death when Alden was seven years old, Uncle William Ethridge raised Alden and his brother Ivan. Bud farmed for 30 years in the Kent area with his wife and sons on their dairy farm. Known for being a hard worker he worked at the Cheese factory in Kent in the early years, and then Hauled Milk and drove a Pearl City School bus for 15 years. He was a proud father when his son won "Grand Champion" of all breeds showing dairy cattle at the Stephenson County Fair. Bud served 3 years in the Military during World War II. He was a proud American Legion Member for 70 years at the Pearl City Post. He retired from farming in 1980 and moved to Pearl City. In 1993 he moved to Lena. He enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with the neighbors in Kent. Bud will be missed by his longtime friend, Violet Altenbern of Lena. Their relationship was one of love and caring these many years. Bud is survived by three sons, Ronald (Diana) Ethridge of Freeport, Kenneth (Beverly) Ethridge of Lena, Gary (Pilar) Ethridge of Shawnee, Kansas. Six grandchildren Ronda (Karl) Martin of Freeport, Ill., Jeremy (Kim) Ethridge of Washington, Ill., Kevin (Emily) Ethridge of Peoria, Ill., Laurie (Chris) Boettner of Freeport, Ill., and Bradley Ethridge of Lena, Ill., six great grandchildren Karla Martin of Freeport, Krystal Martin of Freeport, Jillian and Matthew Ethridge of Washington, Ill., Jonathan and Andrew Boettner of Freeport Ill. Two great-great grandchildren. One sister, Verda (Keith) Werkheiser of Pearl City. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn, three brothers Ivan, Austin, and Allen, and one sister Edna Mae Fehr, and one great grandchild Noah Boettner. Funeral Services will be held at the Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Lanark Cemetery in Lanark, IL. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Bud's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 24 to May 26, 2019