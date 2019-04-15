|
Alfred Schumacher Jr. 1936—2019
Alfred Schumacher Jr., age 82 of Eleroy, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Lena Living Center. He was born in December 16, 1936 in Winslow, IL, the son of Alfred and Evelyn (Jordan) Schumacher. Alfred married Marlene Huber on October 25, 1957 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe, WI. He farmed all his life on the family farm outside of Eleroy. He was blessed with 60 plus years of marriage to his one true love Marlene. He loved to travel with the whole family from a very young age. His favorite travel destinations were mostly National Parks around the U. S. He enjoyed hiking and also cycling rails to trails, taking in the subtle nuances of nature. In their later years they mostly traveled to destinations with their diesel truck and fifth wheel trailer.
Alfred is survived by his wife Marlene of Eleroy; son- Paul (Pamela) Schumacher of Loves Park, IL; brother-in-law Herman (Judy) Huber of Monroe, WI and sister-in-law Ilene Patterson (fiancé Dick Feller) of Monroe, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Officiating will be Rev. Tiff Bates.
Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019