Alice L. (Snodgrass) Chezem 1932—2019
Alice L. (Snodgrass) Chezem, 86 of Freeport, passed away August 29, 2019 at Pinecrest Nursing Home. She was born in Mt. Morris, Illinois on October 14, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Carrie (Stevens) Snodgrass. Alice graduated from Leaf River High School in 1950. On October 18, 1952 she married Kenneth A. Chezem in German Valley. She worked at Illinois Cabinet in Rockford, at Newell for ten years, and then did home care before retirement. As a teen she played baseball on the local Leaf River team; just a bunch of farm kids as Alice would always say. Alice was a pitcher and was very proud of the fact that they played against the Rockford Peaches. Alice was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Freeport. Surviving are her children, favorite daughter, Debra (Stuart) Toney of Mt. Morris; sons, Kirk (Lorna) Chezem of Ridott, and Randall (Joey) of Freeport; grandchildren, Stuart Toney Jr. (Corrie) of Texas, Erin Dietrich of Mt. Morris, Kristina (Michael Stadermann) of Freeport, Randy (Lori) Chezem of Wisconsin, Perry (September) Chezem, Nic (Amanda) Chezem of Freeport, and Tihanna (Nathan) Martin of Cedarville; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers, James Snodgrass, and Claude (Janet) Snodgrass both of Byron; two sisters, Virginia (Frank) Miller of Mt. Morris and Donna (Jack) Daws of Forreston; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death, were her parents, Fred & Carrie Snodgrass; husband, Kenneth A. Chezem on April 10, 1994; son, Michael on March 29, 2017; five brothers, Charles, Orin, Carl, George and Robert; and five sisters, Margaret Wertin, Shirley Pommering, Barbara McDonald, Etta Martin, & Betty Bowers. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Burke- Tubbs Funeral Home, 504 N. Walnut Avenue, Freeport IL. Ronnie Van Tassel, nephew will officiate. Vocals by John Chase; accompanied by Beth Chase. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial has been established in Mrs. Chezem's memory. Please sign Alice's guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019