|
|
Alma Scheele 1923—2019
Warren- Alma J. Scheele, 96, of Elkhorn, WI formerly of Warren, IL passed away at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1923 in Mt. Clemmens, MI to Henry and Grace (Longfield) Craft. She married Arthur Scheele on June 16, 1951; he preceded her in death on June 23, 1990. Alma farmed alongside her husband Arthur in the Apple River IL area until their retirement in 1984, when they moved to Warren. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Warren. Alma enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing and being active in her church, especially traveling on mission trips. She came to know the Lord in a very personal manner when she recognized her sinfulness before a Holy God, and the amazing grace of forgiveness, available to her through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for her sins. Her spirit of unbridled hospitality, perpetual smile and love of sharing Christ, characterized her life. Alma is survived by her children; Arthur Jr. (Karen) Scheele of Warren, IL, Charles (Joy) Scheele of Tomahawk, WI, Belva (Steve) Olson of Fontana, WI, Richard (Sheila) Scheele of Prescott, WI, Ruth (John) Kandaras of Sparta, NC, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; brothers and sisters; Ruth Schonshack of Florida, Tom (Marilyn) Craft of Michigan, Amy DuBois
of Michigan, Marjory Greene of North Carolina, Martin (Ruth) Craft of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur in 1990, son Peter in 1977, along with brothers Stanley, Truman, George, Donald, Robert, John and sisters Emily and Florence. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Bartell- Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL. A visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of services on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL. A private family graveside service will be held at Scales Mound Township Cemetery in Scales Mound, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 5 to July 7, 2019