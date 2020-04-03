|
Alta R. Wuthrich 1932—2020
Alta R. Wuthrich, 87, of Orangeville, IL passed away at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with family by her side on March 27, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1932 to Earl and Ruth (Kneller) Kubatzke in Ridott, IL. She graduated from Orangeville High School. Alta married Gene Wuthrich on November 22, 1951 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Freeport, IL. They were married just one day shy of 64 years after Gene's passing on November 21, 2015. For the majority of those years, Alta worked alongside of Gene on their second generation farm and raising five children. Alta was a very active member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church. Alta loved the beauty of the outdoors and was known for her beautiful flower beds and her bountiful vegetable gardens. As a busy farmwife and mother, she did find time to enjoy her hobby of collecting items for all of her numerous collections. Alta was an animal lover and cats were at the top of her list. Every night there was a large group of neighborhood cats waiting for her specially prepared gourmet meals. Alta loved the holidays and she always made each one a big production. One of her most noted productions was her exciting Easter Egg hunts for all her grandchildren and then great-grandchildren.
Alta is survived by her five children Cindy Phillips of Winslow, IL, Sandy (Michael) Kint of Vero Beach, FL, Candy (Mark) Keltner of Brodhead, WI, Andy (Tana) Wuthrich of Orangeville, IL, and Aaron (Tracie) Wuthrich of Brodhead, WI, 12 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren, and 1 step great-great-granddaughter, sister Marjorie Damon of Freeport, IL, brother-in-law Glen (JoAnn) Wuthrich of Berlin, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jane Cummins, Doris Last, brother Bill Kubatzke, and her husband Gene.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at Oneco Cemetery.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020