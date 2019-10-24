|
|
Amanda Lobdell 1978—2019
Amanda R. Lobdell, 40, of Lena, Illinois passed way unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Monroe Hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin. She was born on October 23, 1978 to Charles and Diane (Johnson) Dahlby in Fairbanks, Alaska. Amanda was currently employed at Family Fresh Pack but her true passion was home health care. She also enjoyed helping her husband Tyler with his auction business. She enjoyed traveling to Shipshewana and attending sheep shows and sales throughout the United States. Amanda and Tyler Lobdell were married on July 23, 2016 in Lena, Illinois.
Amanda is survived by her husband Tyler of Lena; her daughter Sadie (Justus) Dascher of Freeport; parents Charles and Diane Dahlby of Virginia; siblings- Adam Dahlby, Anna Dahlby, Andy (Kindal) Dahlby and Abram (Genette) Dahlby; grandson Ezekiel Augustus Dascher ; grandfather Donald Johnson ; survivors also include her in laws Roger and Mary Lobdell; brother and sister in laws- Tim and Brenda Lobdell, Troy and Barb Lobdell, Tom and Gretchen Kempel, and Abigail Bower; she is further survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many special friends including Gary and Cindy Cross and Teresa Reese.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother in law Daniel Bower.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home 210 W Main Street, Lena, IL 61048.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church 720 N Freedom Street, Lena, IL 61048.
Officiating will be Rev. Jim Erb and Scott Wilson.
Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park.
Luncheon will follow at the Evangelical Free Church.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019