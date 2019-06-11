|
Andrew "Andy" B. Offenhiser 1926—2019
Andrew B. "Andy" Offenhiser, 92, of Freeport died November 19, 2018 in Manor Court of Freeport. He was born May 28, 1926 in Palo Alto, California the son of Paul L. and Edith C. (Wise) Offenhiser. Mr. Offenhiser served in The United States Navy during WW II. He attended the University of Illinois and was a member of SAE fraternity. Andy graduated from Colby College, Waterville, Maine and received his M.B.A. from Stanford University. Mr. Offenhiser was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Freeport. Surviving is his daughter, Nancy L. Offenhiser of Davenport, Iowa; two nephews, Alexander (Beth) Hoedt of Antelope, Ca. and Matthew Hoedt of Phoenix, Arizona; cousin, Steven (Jennifer) Wise of Stillman Valley, Illinois. Also surviving is his sister, Virginia Hoedt of Aurora, Illinois. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife. Memorial Mass for Mr. Offenhiser will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 15, 2019 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Freeport. Rev. Kenneth Anderson, Pastor will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of mass at Saint Thomas. Burial will be in River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, Rhode Island. A memorial has been established for F.H.N. Hospice.
