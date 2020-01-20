Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Bro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Harmon "Andy" Bro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Harmon "Andy" Bro Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Harmon Bro 2019
Andrew Harmon Bro, Episcopal priest, playwright, co-founder with Donald Mackay of Timber Lake Playhouse summer stock theater, and fund raising executive, died Thursday January 16, 2020 in Freeport IL. He was 89.
A funeral service followed by an informal reception will take place at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 10 S. Cherry Street, Freeport IL on Thursday January 30, 2020. The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey D. Lee, Bishop of Chicago, will preside. All are invited to attend. Law Jones Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road; Mount Carroll IL; 61053. Indicate "Andy Bro Memorial" on the donation.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -