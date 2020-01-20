|
|
Andrew "Andy" Harmon Bro 2019
Andrew Harmon Bro, Episcopal priest, playwright, co-founder with Donald Mackay of Timber Lake Playhouse summer stock theater, and fund raising executive, died Thursday January 16, 2020 in Freeport IL. He was 89.
A funeral service followed by an informal reception will take place at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 10 S. Cherry Street, Freeport IL on Thursday January 30, 2020. The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey D. Lee, Bishop of Chicago, will preside. All are invited to attend. Law Jones Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road; Mount Carroll IL; 61053. Indicate "Andy Bro Memorial" on the donation.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020