1/1
Andrew R. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew R. Anderson 1960—2020
Andrew R. Anderson, 59, of Freeport, IL passed away Friday August 28, 2020 in his home. He was born November 21, 1960 in Freeport, IL the son of Russell and Margaret (Akins) Anderson. On May 14, 1988 he married Pamela Babb at First Lutheran Church in Freeport. Throughout the years Andrew was employed in numerous jobs in the retail and factory industries. He also worked at Parkview Home. He enjoyed building model airplanes and taking them out to fly. He also enjoyed drones and working on his computers. He is survived by his wife Pamela of Freeport, IL; sister Julie (John) Kruse of Monroe, WI; aunt Shirley (June) Aggers of Aurora, IL; sister and brother-in-laws Sandy (Dale) Sargent of Lena, IL, David (Peg) Babb of Rockford, IL, Marsha Babb of Freeport, IL and Karen Babb of Freeport, IL; and his beloved dog Otis. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan and dog Milo. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established for the American Heart Association. Please visit and sign Andrew's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved