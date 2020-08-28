Andrew R. Anderson 1960—2020
Andrew R. Anderson, 59, of Freeport, IL passed away Friday August 28, 2020 in his home. He was born November 21, 1960 in Freeport, IL the son of Russell and Margaret (Akins) Anderson. On May 14, 1988 he married Pamela Babb at First Lutheran Church in Freeport. Throughout the years Andrew was employed in numerous jobs in the retail and factory industries. He also worked at Parkview Home. He enjoyed building model airplanes and taking them out to fly. He also enjoyed drones and working on his computers. He is survived by his wife Pamela of Freeport, IL; sister Julie (John) Kruse of Monroe, WI; aunt Shirley (June) Aggers of Aurora, IL; sister and brother-in-laws Sandy (Dale) Sargent of Lena, IL, David (Peg) Babb of Rockford, IL, Marsha Babb of Freeport, IL and Karen Babb of Freeport, IL; and his beloved dog Otis. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan and dog Milo. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established for the American Heart Association
. A memorial has been established for the American Heart Association