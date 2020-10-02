Anita Jane Currier 1934—2020Anita J. Currier, 86, of Freeport, IL passed away September 29, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport, IL. She was born March 23, 1934 in Freeport, IL to George and Luella (Rahn) Koehler. On March 19, 1955 she married Herb Currier in Freeport, IL at Zion Church. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, where she was a member of The Afternoon Circle. Anita was a 1952 graduate of Freeport High School. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Zion Church where she was a member for many years, driving her friends to the beauty salon, family meals and attending Herb's baseball games.Surviving is her husband Herb Currier of Freeport, IL; two sons James (Jessica) Currier of Freeport, IL and Daniel Currier of Loves Park, IL; three grandchildren Noah Currier, Kayden Currier and Alexis (Kyle) Lewis: one great-daughter Addison Lehnherr: and two cousins Phyllis Schriner of Freeport, IL and Dennis (Sandy) Maves of Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Koehler and sister-in-law Jean Koehler. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established in Anita's memory.