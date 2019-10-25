|
|
Ann Kaser 1941—2019
Ann Gail Reed Kaser's spirit took flight when she died peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019.
Born July 22, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of teachers William Frederick Reed and Edith Muriel Baxendale Reed. She grew up in Northfield, Ill. and attended New Trier high School, then Illinois College and the University of Dubuque. She also took classes at Highland Community College including basic auto repair (which especially impressed her children) and many pottery classes, in which she created beautiful bowls and plates.
On September 2, 1983, she married Michael Kaser at the Unitarian Universalist church in Stockton, Ill. They made a life together on their Morningside Farm between Freeport and Lena, Ill.
Her family and friends were most important to her, and she made all feel special and loved. Her life was additionally enriched by her animals, including her 33 year-old-quarter horse, dogs, cats and chickens. She also loved gardening and kept lovely gardens throughout the property and regretted having a back and knees that later prevented her from maintaining them as she wished. She often said that she could be content as long she could sit in her chair, look out at the beautiful view from their hillside and watch the birds. She enjoyed and will be missed at an annual golf outing riding along for the shoot-out at Wolf Hollow. She enjoyed many adventures with her friends that took her on the roads less traveled.
She was warm, gregarious and always interested in other people. She seemed to make serendipitous connections in some of life's brief, everyday encounters. It seems she never went anywhere without making a friend.
She was a life-long learner, artistically talented and curious about so many things. She was incredibly observant and had a wonderful memory for special people and times in her life.
She was an insurance underwriter for many years before she became a full-time building and grounds keeper and animal caretaker at home.
She is survived by her husband, Michael, of 36 years, children Daniel (Maggye) Hoefle, Karen (Tom) Sibenaller, Jonathan (Dawn) Hoefle, Nicholas Kaser (Ashleigh), Ryan Kaser; grandchildren Ryan and Melissa Hoefle (Adam), Anna and William Sibenaller, Hunter and Walker Kaser and Brandon and MJ Kaser; mother-in-law Bonnie Kaser; brother-in-law Ron (Brenda) Kaser, sister-in-law Connie (Chuck) Shepard; cousins Tony (Ulla) Webster and Terry (Kathy) Webster and their families in England; and by her first husband and later friend, Thomas Hoefle.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Floyd Kaser.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation that will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Ann's family anticipates planning a celebration-of-life gathering when the flowers are blooming next spring.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019