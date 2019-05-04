|
Anna Mae Kaderly 1926—2019
Anna Mae Kaderly, 92, of Freeport died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. She was born June 28, 1926 in McConnell, IL the daughter of Frank and Nora (Kluck) Leiby. On June 11, 1943 she married Ernest C. Kaderly in Orangeville, IL. Ernest passed away September 1, 2012. She was employed at Burgess Battery, Kautenberg and farmed near Baileyville. Anna enjoyed horses and her family was the most important part of her life. Surviving are her sons Leroy Kaderly of Browntown, WI and Bob Kaderly of Elizabeth, IL; daughter Linda (Delmar) Maize of Freeport; sister, Ellen Sager of Freeport; 13 grandchildren Teresa Maize, Kathy Fletcher, Michael Maize, Kenny Kaderly, Kevin Kaderly, Karen Kaderly, Ernestine Parkos, Jaime Seagraves, Jeff Kaderly, Jodie Kaderly, Bobby Kaderly, Jennie Laity and Jason Hasken; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law Clyde Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Patricia Pearson, five brothers, two sisters, and one granddaughter. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. John McIntosh officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory. Please visit and sign Anna's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 4 to May 7, 2019