Anna Mae Nickle 1923 —2020
Anna Mae Nickle, 96, of Freeport, died Sunday March 15, 2020. Anna was born in a farm house May 14, 1923 in Belmont, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Frontz) Griffith. On July 5, 1947 she married Theodore O. Nickle in Freeport. Mr. Nickle passed away February 12, 2004. As a nurse she worked in the office with Dr. Victor Rockey , as a Private Duty R.N. for more than 20 years in the community and then as the health nurse at Freeport Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was active in the Stephenson County Home Extension Group, Van Brocklin United Methodist Church, TOPS Charter #725 and enjoyed playing cards and listening to Chicago Cub games. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy (Bill Mehring) Nickle of Fort Morgan, Colorado; brother, Robert (Helen) Griffith of Fennimore, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nickle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Dale. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dawn Barr will officiate. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Van Brocklin United Methodist Church in Mrs. Nickle's memory. Please sign her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020